ECS T10 Barcelona UCC Vs FCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

United CC Girona will face Fateh CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 26. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the UCC vs FCC live streaming info, how to watch UCC vs FCC live in India and where to catch UCC vs FCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: UCC vs FCC live streaming info and preview

UCC are currently at the top spot and have already confirmed their place in the knockout stages. They have had a terrific campaign so far, having won five matches and suffered just one defeat in the six league matches they have played so far. They would look to continue their winning momentum and end the league stage on a high.

On the other hand, FCC are also challenging for a place in the knockout stage and a win in this match is crucial. They are facing leaders UCC in the upcoming match which poses as imposing a challenge as any.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

The conditions will be mostly sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 49% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has looked to favour the batsmen throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be finding a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

UCC vs FCC live streaming: UCC vs FCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch UCC vs FCC live in India and the UCC vs FCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For UCC vs FCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

