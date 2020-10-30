ECS T10 Barcelona UCC Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

United CC Girona Girona will face Falco Zalmi CC in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 30. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the UCC vs FZL live streaming info, how to watch UCC vs FZL live in India and where to catch the UCC vs FZL live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: UCC vs FZL live streaming info and preview

The first semi-final match sees the in-form UCC take on FZL with a place in finals at stake. UCC had a terrific league stage finishing as Group A table-toppers with an impressive record of six wins from their seven matches and are currently favourites to go all the way to lift the title.

On the other hand, FZL lost their final league stage match to table-toppers Catalunya CC and finished second in Group B. They finish the league stage with 5 wins and 2 losses, however beating UCC will be a different ball game altogether and they will have to play really well to beat them.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

Let's take a look at the weather forecast before the start of the UCC vs FZL live streaming. Conditions will be partly sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 61% with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any rain interruptions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has looked to favour the batsmen throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be finding a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

UCC vs FZL live streaming: UCC vs FZL live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch UCC vs FZL live in India and the UCC vs FZL live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For UCC vs FZL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

