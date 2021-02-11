ECS T10 Barcelona Warriors Vs Royals Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Ripoll Warriors will battle it out against Barna Royals in the 16th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, February 11. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 7:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Warriors vs Royals live stream info, Warriors vs Royals squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live, and where to catch the Warriors vs Royals live scores.

Also Read: Facebook Allegedly Terms England Team's 2018 Photo 'Overtly Sexual', Issues Apology For It

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Warriors vs Royals match preview

This should be an exciting contest with the Warriors looking to keep their winning run intact, while the Royals look to pick up their second win of the tournament. The Warriors have started the tournament in a fantastic manner by registering two back to back wins against Pakcelona and Hira Sadabell respectively.

They will now aim to continue their winning momentum and challenge PAK I Care for the top spot on the points table. The Royals beat the City Lions by 10 runs in the opening match and will look to upset the in form Warriors in the upcoming match. A fascinating contest is on cards for fans to watch.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Jumps Up To No.40 In ICC Test Rankings After Just 4 Test Matches

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Warriors vs Royals squads

Warriors: Prince Dhiman, Manpreet Singh, Waqar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Imran Hussain, Aamir Shahzad, Mohammad Nazim, Aqtadar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Azhar Iqbal , Jagraj Singh, Ramiz Mehmood, Harijindar Singh.

Royals: Murad Ali, Hamza Azhar, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser, Syed Gulriaz Hussain, Ali Hassan, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Syed Ali Naqi, Annas Sultan Khan, Waqas Anwar, Syed Waris Irshad, Shahshaib Shershada, Usama Shahzad.

Also Read: Wasim Jaffer Denies Inviting Cleric To Uttarakhand team Camp; 'resigned Due To CAU Bias'

Warriors vs Royals live stream: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

The 22-yard strip will not change much and still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Coming to weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted clear weather conditions during the match with no chances of rain during the fixture. Both teams will get to play full quota of overs as the temperature is likely to hover around 14 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Performs 'Shuffle Dance' With Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma: WATCH

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and Warriors vs Royals live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For Warriors vs Royals live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.