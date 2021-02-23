ECS T10 Barcelona XI Stars Vs Catalunya Tigers Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

XI Stars will battle it out against Catalunya Tigers in the 60th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 23. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 9:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the XI Stars vs Catalunya Tigers live stream info, the XI Stars vs Catalunya Tigers squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live and where to catch the XI Stars vs Catalunya Tigers live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: XI Stars vs Catalunya Tigers match preview

Catalunya Tigers will definitely start as favourites as they have been playing some good cricket in the tournament so far. They are currently second on the points table, behind table-toppers Bengali CC. They have so far won three of their four matches and will look to do the double over the same opposition whom they beat recently.

XI Stars, on the other hand, are dead rooted to the bottom of the points table. Time is running out for the side to make it to the knockout stage and they need to win every match from here on.to stand any chance for qualification. They have lost four completed games while was abandoned. They will be looking to Tigers and level the scores for which they will be eager to bring their A game on board.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: XI Stars vs Catalunya Tigers squads

XI Stars: Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

Tigers: Jamshad Afzal (WK), Ghulam Sarwar (C), Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif, M Khan, S Khawar, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Ilyas, K Sahi, A Nadeem.

XI Stars vs Catalunya Tigers live stream: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Coming to weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted an intermittent cloud cover during the match with chances of rain as the match progresses. With the threat of rain looming over the match, it will be interesting to see how much overs both teams will get to play. The temperatures are likely to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and XI Stars vs Catalunya Tigers live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the XI Stars vs Catalunya Tigers live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket website

