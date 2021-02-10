ECS T10 Barcelona XI Stars Vs Men In Blue Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

XI Stars will battle it out against Men in Blue in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 10. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the XI Stars vs Men in Blue live stream info, XI Stars vs Men in Blue squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live, and where to catch the XI Stars vs Men in Blue live scores.

Also Read: XI-S Vs MIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona live: XI Stars vs Men in Blue match preview

Currently, XI Stars are 4th on the points table in Group A with 1 point after their first match was washed out due to rain. They will be playing two matches on Wednesday and will look to win all their fixtures and hit the ground running. On the other hand, Men in Blue started the tournament with a loss, while the second match was abandoned due to rain. Currently, they are rooted at the bottom of the points table with 1 point and will be looking to win the match and move up the points table.

Also Read: R Ashwin Shocked With New SG Ball Despite 9-wicket Haul In Chennai, Virat Kohli Agrees

ECS T10 Barcelona live: XI Stars vs Men in Blue squads

XI-S: Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

MIB: Sanjeev Tiwari (c & wk), Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Abhishek Borikar, Sachin Sudarshana, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Paramjot Randhawa, Siddhartha Tewari, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Jangir, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Prasanna Jathan, Naresh Kumar, Sri Srivastava, Souvik Sengupta.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Takes Subtle Dig At Anil Kumble On Changing ICC World Test Championship Rules

XI Stars vs Men in Blue live stream: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. The pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Coming to weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted a significant cloud cover during the match with chances of rain during the fixture. With rain threat looming over the match it will be interesting to see how much overs both teams will get to play. The temperatures are likely to hover around 11 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar Says Team Management Could Have Included Kuldeep Yadav In Playing XI

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and XI Stars vs Men in Blue live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For XI Stars vs Men in Blue live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.