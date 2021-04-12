ECS T10 Brescia BRE Vs CIV Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Brescia is all set to face Cividate in Match 1 of the FanCode ECS T10 Brescia on Monday, April 12, 2021. The match will be played at the Brescia Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST. Here is our BRE vs CIV live streaming, BRE vs CIV prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Brescia live in India and where to catch the BRE vs CIV live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Brescia: BRE vs CIV live streaming info and preview

Brescia CC will be making a fresh start to the season after failing to win ECS T10 Rome last year. Despite winning the T20 Coppa Italia and Supercoppa, they lost in the semi-finals of the T10 competition. They will be looking to put all that behind and will be aiming for the ECS T10 Brescia title, with all their core players retained.

Cividate, on the other hand, are newcomers to the ECS T10 Brescia and will aim to start their campaign on a positive note. Speaking about the tournament, five top Italian sides, Brescia CC, Cividate, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia and Pak Lions Ghedi feature over six days in 24 scintillating T10 matches.

BRE vs CIV live streaming: Weather report

There will be rain before the match which will delay the start of the match. Going by Accuweather, there are chances that the rain might abandon the match. The temperatures are expected to hover around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain coming down before the start of the match, there are chances that points will be shared between two teams.

BRE vs CIV live streaming: BRE vs CIV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. If the match still goes ahead with reduced overs, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

ECS T10 Brescia live and BRE vs CIV live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Brescia live in India and the BRE vs CIV live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BRE vs CIV live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube