ECS T10 Brescia BRE Vs JIB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Brescia will face Jinnah Brescia in Match 12 of the ECS T10 Brescia 2021 on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The match will be played at the Brescia Cricket Ground at 3:00 PM local time (6.30 PM IST). Here is our BRE vs JIB live streaming, BRE vs JIB prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Brescia live in India and where to catch the BRE vs JIB live scores.

BRE vs JIB live streaming info and preview

Brescia will look to keep hold of the top spot on the points table when they face Jinnah Brescia in the upcoming match. Currently, the team has three wins under their name and they have achieved it without much trouble. Their previous match was versus Janjua Brescia which they won by 46 runs. They will look to carry on the winning momentum in the upcoming match.

Jinnah Brescia, on the other hand, are second on the points table and will be eyeing for top spot. They played their last two matches versus the Pak Lions Ghedi which they won quite comfortably. They will look to continue their fantastic performance by winning the match versus the in-form Brescia. Brescia will certainly hold an edge in the contest.

BRE vs JIB Weather report

There will be no rain before the match so the start of the match will not be delayed, as per Accuweather. The temperatures are expected to hover around 13 degrees Celsius. With the rain not playing spoilsport during the match, both teams will get to play full quota of overs.

BRE vs JIB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first.

ECS T10 Brescia live and BRE vs JIB live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Brescia live in India and the BRE vs JIB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BRE vs JIB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FANCODE