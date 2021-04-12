ECS T10 Brescia JAB Vs PLG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Janjua Brescia is all set to face Pak Lions Ghedi in Match 2 of the FanCode ECS T10 Brescia on Monday, April 12, 2021. The match will be played at the Brescia Cricket Ground at 2:30 PM IST. Here is our JAB vs PLG live streaming, JAB vs PLG prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Brescia live in India and where to catch the JAB vs PLG live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Brescia: JAB vs PLG live streaming info and preview

Janjua Brescia, with their experience in the T10 format, are a strong team and will start as favourites versus the Pak Lions Ghedi in the second match of the day which will take place between these two teams. On the other hand, Pak Lions Ghedi is making their debut and will have a tough task in their hand to beat a very experienced side. This should be a good contest to watch. Speaking about the tournament, five top Italian sides, Brescia CC, Cividate, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia and Pak Lions Ghedi feature over six days in 24 scintillating T10 matches.

JAB vs PLG live streaming: Weather report

There will be rain before the match which will delay the start of the match. Going by Accuweather, there are chances that the rain might abandon the match. The temperatures are expected to hover around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain coming down before the start of the match, there are chances that points will be shared between two teams.

JAB vs PLG live streaming: JAB vs PLG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. If the match still goes ahead with reduced overs, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

ECS T10 Brescia live and JAB vs PLG live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Brescia live in India and the JAB vs PLG live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For JAB vs PLG live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode