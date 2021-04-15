ECS T10 Brescia JIB Vs JAB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Janjua Brescia will face Jinnah Brescia in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Brescia 2021 on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The match will be played at the Brescia Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). Here is our JIB vs JAB live streaming, JIB vs JAB pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Brescia live in India and where to catch the JIB vs JAB live scores.

Preview prior to the ECS T10 Brescia live game

This is the second fixture of the day between these two sides as one of the teams look to do the double over their opponents. The first match of the day will also be played between these two sides. Jinnah Brescia are second on the points table with 3 wins and 1 loss after 4 matches and will be eyeing to challenge for the top spot on the points table.

Janjua Brescia, on the other hand, are third on the points table with 5 points. On Wednesday, they registered their second win of the tournament on Wednesday, by beating Cividate by 2 wickets in the final over of the match and will look to put up an improved performance in both matches versus Jinnah Brescia. This should be an exciting contest to watch.

JIB vs JAB pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

Coming to the weather, the conditions will be sunny but with some rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 47% with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather.

JIB vs JAB live streaming and JIB vs JAB live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Brescia live in India and the JIB vs JAB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For JIB vs JAB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FANCODE