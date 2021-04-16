ECS T10 Brescia PLG Vs BRE Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Pak Lions Ghedi will face Brescia in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Brescia 2021 on Friday, April 16, 2021. The match will be played at the Brescia Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). Here is our PLG vs BRE live streaming, PLG vs BRE pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Brescia live in India and where to catch the PLG vs BRE live scores.

Preview prior to the ECS T10 Brescia live game

This is the second match of the day between these two teams and both teams will look to end the day on a high by winning the match. Brescia are already through to the knockout stage and by winning this match they stand a chance to challenge for the top spot on the points table. Brescia have so far 3 wins, 2 loss and 1 match ending with no result.

Pak Lions Ghedi on the other hand will be playing for their pride since they are already knocked out of the playoff contention. They are currently winless in the tournament and their chance of getting the first win of the tournament gets even tougher with the match versus Brescia. While Brescia look to do the double over their opponent, Pak Lions Ghedi will look to make things difficult. This should be an entertaining contest to watch between these two teams.

PLG vs BRE pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

Coming to the weather, the conditions will be sunny but with some rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 36% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather.

PLG vs BRE live streaming and PLG vs BRE live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Brescia live in India and the PLG vs BRE live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PLG vs BRE live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode