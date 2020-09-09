ECS T10 Bulgaria IBCC Vs BAR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) will take on Barbarians CC (BAR) in a league match in the ECS T10 Bulgaria on Wednesday, September 9. The match will be played at the Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. Here are the IBCC vs BAR live streaming details, information on how to watch IBCC vs BAR live in India and where to catch the IBCC vs BAR live scores.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: IBCC vs BAR live streaming and preview

IBCC are currently on top of the points table after winning 3 of the 4 matches they've played so far in the tournament. This will be IBCC's first match of the day against a side that is having a terrible campaign so far in the tournament. They will start as favourites to win the match. On the other hand, BAR are still winless in the tournament after losing to MUD by 10 wickets. They are still rooted at the bottom of the table and looking at their form, have a mountain to climb.

IBCC vs BAR live streaming: ECS T10 Bulgaria weather and pitch report

The match will see no rain interruption due to which both the teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs. The pitch is conducive to bowling. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bowl first and give their bowlers a chance to pick up early wickets.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: IBCC vs BAR live in India and IBCC vs BAR live streaming details

The telecast of IBCC vs BAR live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy IBCC vs BAR live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming will begin at 5:30 pm IST. For IBCC vs BAR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: Squads for IBCC vs BAR match

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: IBCC squad

Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Riyad Mia, Satish Ramachandran, Lavesh Sharma, Swaroop Nagraj, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Shafquat Khan, Hamid Raza, Steve Jordan, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: BAR squad

Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Jevon Payne, Nick Robinson, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Tom Omolo, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Stuart Clarkson, Andrei Lilov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Alexandar Stoychev, Andy Robinson

Image source: FanCode