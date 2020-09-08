ECS T10 Bulgaria IBCC Vs MUD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) will take on MU Dons (MUD) in a league match in the ECS T10 Bulgaria on Tuesday, September 8. The match will be played at the Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. Here are the IBCC vs MUD live streaming details, information on how to watch IBCC vs MUD live in India and where to catch the IBCC vs MUD live scores.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: IBCC vs MUD live streaming and preview

When both these teams met on Monday, it was IBCC who came out victorious by 5 wickets. IBCC will look to continue their impressive start and do the double on MUD as they take on each other in the ECS T10 Bulgaria on Tuesday. On the other hand, MUD will look for a reversal in fortunes on IBCC as they look to stay in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages.

IBCC vs MUD live streaming: ECS T10 Bulgaria weather and pitch report

The IBCC vs MUD match will see no rain interruption due to which both the teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs. The pitch is conducive for bowling. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bowl first and give their bowlers a chance to pick up early wickets.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: IBCC vs MUD live in India and IBCC vs MUD live streaming details

The telecast of IBCC vs MUD live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy IBCC vs MUD live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming will begin at 5:30 pm IST. For IBCC vs MUD live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: Squads for IBCC vs MUD match

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: IBCC squad

Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Riyad Mia, Satish Ramachandran, Lavesh Sharma, Swaroop Nagraj, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Shafquat Khan, Hamid Raza, Steve Jordan, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: MUD squad

Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan

Image Source: European Cricket