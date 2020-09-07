ECS T10 Bulgaria IBCC Vs MUS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) will take on Medical University Sofia (MUS) in a league match in the ECS T10 Bulgaria on Monday, September 7. The match will be played at the Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. Here are the IBCC vs MUS live streaming details, information on how to watch IBCC vs MUS live in India and where to catch the IBCC vs MUS live scores.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: IBCC vs MUS preview

Medical University Sofia opened their account in the tournament with a win over Barbarian CC in their opening match and the team will look to continue their dominance when they take on Indo-Bulgarian CC at the time of writing to make it two wins in a row. The match against IBCC will present them with a chance to consolidate their position at the top.

On the other hand, IBCC open their campaign against MUS and will look to start their campaign with a bang. For beating a team like MUD in their second match, IBCC will have to play out of their skins. This match, therefore, is expected to be a closely fought encounter.

IBCC vs MUS live streaming: ECS T10 Bulgaria weather and pitch report

The IBCC vs MUS match will see no rain interruption due to which both the teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs. The pitch is conducive for bowling. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bowl first and give their bowlers a chance to pick up early wickets.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: IBCC vs MUS live in India and IBCC vs MUS live streaming details

The telecast of IBCC vs MUS live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy IBCC vs MUS live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming will begin at 5:30 pm IST. For IBCC vs MUS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: Squads for IBCC vs MUS match

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: IBCC squad

Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Riyad Mia, Satish Ramachandran, Lavesh Sharma, Swaroop Nagraj, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Shafquat Khan, Hamid Raza, Steve Jordan, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: MUS squad

Delrick Vinu, Ishaan De Silva, Albin Jacob, Bipin Gattarpur, Shivang Keshvala, Gathsara Seekkuge, Aarush Sajjad, Nithin Koppula, Fawaz Khalid, Nikhil Oliviera, Nisarg Shah, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf

