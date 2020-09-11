ECS T10 Bulgaria Semi-Final MUS Vs MUD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Medical University Sofia (MUS) take on MU Dons (MUD) in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. The match is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Academy, Vasil Levski in Sofia on Friday, September 11 at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our MUS vs MUD match prediction, MUS vs MUD Dream11 team and the probable MUS vs MUD playing 11. The ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

MUS vs MUD live streaming: ECS T10 Bulgaria preview

After having played 8 matches each, both Medical University Sofia and MU Dons finished in the top 4 on the points table and thus qualified for the semi-finals of tjhe ECS T10 Bulgaria. The match will mark the third encounter between the two sides in the ECS T10 Bulgaria event. Both teams have earned a victory each in their previous two clashes in the competition. Captain Kiran Dasan and wicketkeeper Saim Hussain have been doing most of the damage for MU Dons at the top of the innings with the bat. Medical University Sofia's team also comprises of exciting players and the team's teamwork has been appreciated by the fans. The winner of the contest will directly advance to the finals of the ECS T10 Bulgaria, whereas the other will contest for the 3rd place against the losing side of the first semi-final.

MUS vs MUD live in India and MUS vs MUD live streaming details

The telecast of MUS vs MUD live in India will not be made available for viewers in India. However, fans can still enjoy MUS vs MUD live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Additionally, the MUS vs MUD live streaming as well the ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming for the rest of the knockout games will be available on the YouTube channel of European Cricket Network. For MUS vs MUD live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

MUS vs MUD live streaming: Weather report

As per AccuWeather, clear skies are expected throughout with no chances of rain. Fans are likely to witness an uninterrupted contest between bat and ball.

MUS vs MUD live streaming: Pitch report

With the astroturf coming into the picture, the wicket helps the ball to come onto the bat nicely for the batsman. The extra bounce that the turf generates will prove beneficial for the faster bowlers as well.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: MUS vs MUD live streaming squad updates

MUS vs MUD live streaming: MUS squad

Nikhil Oliviera, Ishaan De Silva, Kevin DSouza, Omar Rasool, Gathsara Seekkuge, Fawaz Khalid, Nisarg Shah Bipin Gattapur, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Nithin Koppula, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Huzaif Yusuf, Shivang Keshvala, Aarush Sajjad.

MUS vs MUD live streaming: MUD squad

Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan.

Image Source: European Cricket