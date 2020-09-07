ECS T10 Bulgaria MUD Vs BAR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

MU Dons (MUD) will face Barbarian Cricket Club (BAR) in a league match in ECS T10 Bulgaria on Monday, September 7. The match will be played at the Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. Here are the MUD vs BAR live streaming details, information on how to watch MUD vs BAR live in India and where to catch the MUD vs BAR live scores.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: MUD vs BAR preview

MUD opened their campaign with a win over MUS by 9 wickets and will look to continue their winning momentum with yet another win against BAR. BAR were playing against MUS at the time of writing and were set a target of 132 runs to win their opening match. Expect this ECS T10 Bulgaria match to be an exciting contest.

MUD vs BAR live streaming: ECS T10 Bulgaria weather and pitch report

The MUD vs BAR match will see no rain interruptions due to which both the teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs. The pitch is conducive for bowling. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bowl first and give their bowlers a chance to pick up early wickets.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: MUD vs BAR live in India and MUD vs BAR live streaming details

The telecast of MUD vs BAR live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy MUD vs BAR live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming will begin at 3:30 pm IST. For MUD vs BAR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: Squads for MUD vs BAR match

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: MUD squad

Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: BAR squad

Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Jevon Payne, Nick Robinson, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Tom Omolo, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Stuart Clarkson, Andrei Lilov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Alexandar Stoychev, Andy Robinson

Image Source: FanCode