ECS T10 Bulgaria MUD Vs IBCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

MU Dons (MUD) will take on Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) in a league match in the ECS T10 Bulgaria on Monday, September 7. The match will be played at the Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. Here are the MUD vs IBCC live streaming details, information on how to watch MUD vs IBCC live in India and where to catch the MUD vs IBCC live scores.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: MUD vs IBCC preview

MUD opened their account in the tournament with a win over MUS in their opening match and the team will look to continue their dominance when they take on Barbarian Cricket Club at the time of writing to make it two wins in a row. The match against IBCC will present them with a chance to consolidate their position at the top.

On the other hand, IBCC open their campaign against MUS and will look to start their campaign with a bang. For beating a team like MUD in their second match, IBCC will have to play out of their skin. This match, therefore, is expected to be a closely fought encounter.

MUD vs IBCC live streaming: ECS T10 Bulgaria weather and pitch report

The MUD vs IBCC match will see no rain interruption due to which both the teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs. The pitch is conducive for bowling. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bowl first and give their bowlers a chance to pick up early wickets.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: MUD vs IBCC live in India and MUD vs IBCC live streaming details

The telecast of MUD vs IBCC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy MUD vs IBCC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming will begin at 7:30 pm IST. For MUD vs IBCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: Squads for MUD vs IBCC match

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: MUD squad

Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: IBCC squad

Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Riyad Mia, Satish Ramachandran, Lavesh Sharma, Swaroop Nagraj, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Shafquat Khan, Hamid Raza, Steve Jordan, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri

Image Source: FanCode