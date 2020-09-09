ECS T10 Bulgaria MUD Vs TUS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

MU Dons (MUD) are all set to take on Indian Tuskers (TUS) in a league match in the ECS T10 Bulgaria on Wednesday, September 9. The match will be played at the Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. Here are the MUD vs TUS live streaming details, information on how to watch MUD vs TUS live in India and where to catch the MUD vs TUS live scores.

ECS T10 Bulgaria: MUD vs TUS live streaming and preview

MUD will be entering the match with a psychological advantage after beating TUS in their previous match. MUD will look to do the double over their opponents with yet another win in the upcoming match. On the other hand, TUS are 4th on the points table after 2 matches having won and lost one match respectively. After losing to MUD early in the tournament, TUS will be looking to even the scores by winning the upcoming clash and move up the points table.

MUD vs TUS live streaming: ECS T10 Bulgaria weather and pitch report

The match will see no interruption from rain, due to which both teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs. The pitch is conducive for bowling. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bat first and put up a huge total on board in order to give their bowlers a chance to pick up early wickets.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: MUD vs TUS live in India and MUD vs TUS live streaming details

The telecast of MUD vs TUS live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy MUD vs TUS live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming will begin at 3:30 pm IST. For MUD vs TUS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: Squads for MUD vs TUS match

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: MUD squad

Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: TUS squad

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

Image Source: FanCode