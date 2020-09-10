ECS T10 Bulgaria TUS Vs BAR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Indian Tuskers (TUS) are all set to take the field against Barbarians CC (BAR) n the first match of the day in ECS T10 Bulgaria on Thursday, September 10. The match will be played at the Sports Academy, Vasil Levski in Sofia. Here are the TUS vs BAR live streaming details, information on how to watch TUS vs BAR live in India and where to catch the TUS vs BAR live scores.

ECS T10 Bulgaria: TUS vs BAR live streaming and preview

BAR are still winless in the tournament and are out of the reckoning for a place in the knockout stages. On the other hand, TUS have only one win under their belt and their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage also look slim. Expect both the teams to play for pride and collect 2 points on offer.

TUS vs BAR live streaming: ECS T10 Bulgaria weather and pitch report

The TUS vs BAR match will see no rain interruption due to which both the teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs. The pitch is conducive for bowling. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bowl first and give their bowlers a chance to pick up early wickets.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: TUS vs BAR live in India and TUS vs BAR live streaming details

The telecast of TUS vs BAR live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy TUS vs BAR live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming will begin at 11:30 AM IST. For TUS vs BAR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: Squads for TUS vs BAR match

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: TUS squad

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: BAR squad

Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Jevon Payne, Nick Robinson, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Tom Omolo, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Stuart Clarkson, Andrei Lilov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Alexandar Stoychev, Andy Robinson

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter