ECS T10 Bulgaria TUS Vs MUS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Indian Tuskers (TUS) are all set to take the field against Medical University of Sofia (MUS) in a league match of the ECS T10 Bulgaria on Thursday, September 10. The match will be played at the Sports Academy, Vasil Levski in Sofia. Here are the TUS vs MUS live streaming details, information on how to watch TUS vs MUS live in India and where to catch the TUS vs MUS live scores.

ECS T10 Bulgaria: TUS vs MUS live streaming and preview

The match is between the teams that are placed 3rd and 4th respectively in the tournament. MUS are third on the points table and have a chance to move up the standings irrespective of other results going in their favour. Meanwhile, TUS are fourth in the table and winning the match will be crucial for them as well to move up the points table.

TUS vs MUS live streaming: ECS T10 Bulgaria weather and pitch report

The TUS vs MUS match will see no rain interruption due to which both teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs. The pitch is conducive for batting. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bat first and put a considerable total on the board.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: TUS vs MUS live in India and TUS vs MUS live streaming details

The telecast of TUS vs MUS live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy TUS vs MUS live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming will begin at 3:30 pm IST. For TUS vs MUS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: Squads for TUS vs BAR match

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: TUS squad

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: MUS squad

Delrick Vinu, Ishaan De Silva, Albin Jacob, Bipin Gattarpur, Shivang Keshvala, Gathsara Seekkuge, Aarush Sajjad, Nithin Koppula, Fawaz Khalid, Nikhil Oliviera, Nisarg Shah, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf

Image source: European Cricket Instagram