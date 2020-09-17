ECS T10 Capelle EXC Vs KAM Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Excelsior 20 (EXC) are all set to face SV Kampong (KAM) in ECS T10 Capelle on Thursday, September 17. The match will be played at the Sportpark Bermweg Ground in the Netherlands AT 8:30 pm IST. Here are the details about the EXC vs KAM live streaming, information on how to watch EXC vs KAM live in India and where to catch the EXC vs KAM live scores.

EXC vs KAM live streaming: EXC vs KAM live scores and ECS T10 Capelle preview

EXC, with their performance, are becoming genuine contenders to lift the ECS T10 Capelle title and will be looking to dispatch the struggling KAM team in the upcoming match. EXC are currently at the top of the points table and will look to continue the good form. Meanwhile, KAM is not only looking to put points on the table but also improve their net run-rate to stand any chance to qualify for the finals.

ECS T10 Capelle live streaming: EXC vs KAM live streaming, EXC vs KAM live in India and EXC vs KAM live scores

Coming to the EXC vs KAM live streaming details, the telecast of EXC vs KAM live in India will not be available to fans but they can still catch ECS T10 Capelle live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Capelle live streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST. For the EXC vs KAM live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

EXC vs KAM live streaming: EXC vs KAM pitch and weather report

Coming to the weather during the EXC vs KAM live match, there will be no weather interruptions and so both teams can play their full quota of overs.The pitch for the EXC vs KAM match will be favourable for batsmen and so the team winning the toss could look to bat first.

EXC vs KAM live streaming: Squad for EXC vs KAM live match

EXC vs KAM live streaming: EXC squad

Umar Baker, Stan van Troost, Niels Etman, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Ryan Campbell, Jelte Schoonheim, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmad, Wahab Umar, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Lorenzo Ingram, Tom Heggelman, Ben Cooper, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost

EXC vs KAM live streaming: KAM squad

Tushar Bhakre, Ratha Alphonse, Usman Malik, Danish Ateeq, Khalid Sherzad, Omair Sultan, Saqib Zulfiqar, Assad Saleemi, Yasir Usman, Ishan Jaiswal, Raza Anis, Abhinav Adurty, Rana Bilal Siddique, Shashank Kumar, Kertan Nana, Shivdutt Jhala, Jacob Pierre, Adriaan Verbeek, Vikram Chaturvedi, Faizan Bashir, Mohsin Salman, Bilal Saleem, Mees Hoffman, Shaheryar Butt

Image Source: Cricket Netherlands / Twitter