ECS T10 Cartaxo ACCA Vs ROS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Amigos CC Ansião and Rossio CC are set to face each other in the league match of the day in ECS T10 Cartaxo on Thursday, September 24. The match will be played at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the ACCA vs ROS live streaming and ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details, how to watch ACCA vs ROS live in India and where to catch ACCA vs ROS live scores.
The ACCA vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo match looks one-sided on paper as the current standing of both the teams reflect their form in the tournament so far. While ACCA are rooted to the bottom of the table, ROS are second and very much in contention to take their place in the knockouts.
Coming to the live telecast of the ECS T10 Cartaxo match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to watch ACCA vs ROS live in India can log onto the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For ACCA vs ROS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.
As per AccuWeather, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match but there is no news about rain interruption during the clash. The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground looks balanced and will be helpful for both the bowlers and batsmen. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first and make full use of weather conditions.
Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt.
Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.
