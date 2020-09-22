ECS T10 Cartaxo MCCV Vs ROS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Malo CC Vilamoura and Rossio CC in the second match of the day in ECS T10 Cartaxo on Tuesday, September 22. The match will be played at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal at 3:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the MCCV vs ROS live streaming and ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details, how to watch the MCCV vs ROS live in India and where to catch MCCV vs ROS live scores.

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: MCCV vs ROS live streaming and preview

Both the teams had an indifferent start to their campaign on the opening day. ROS won their opening match against Royal CC Lisbon but lost to Alvalade CC by 6 wickets. On the other hand, MCCV played only match and won it comfortably. Expect the MCCV vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo match to be an exciting contest.

MCCV vs ROS live streaming: MCCV vs ROS live in India & ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the ECS T10 Cartaxo match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the MCCV vs ROS live in India can log onto the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MCCV vs ROS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket Twitter page.

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: Pitch and weather report ahead of MCCV vs ROS live streaming

As per AccuWeather, the condition will be mostly cloudy with the storm expected ahead of the start of the match. There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match. The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground looks balanced and will be helpful for both the bowlers and batsmen. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

MCCV vs ROS live streaming: Squad list

MCCV vs ROS live streaming: MCCV squad

Shan Asus, Khurram Shahzad, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Syed Ali, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaid, Syed Maisam and Yasir Sabir.

MCCV vs ROS live streaming: ROS squad

Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.

