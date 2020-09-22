Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

ECS T10 Cartaxo MCCV Vs ROS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Malo CC Vilamoura and Rossio CC will face each other in league match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo on Sep 22. Here is a look at the MCCV vs ROS live streaming details.

Written By Suraj Alva
Last Updated:
ECS T10 Cartaxo

Malo CC Vilamoura and Rossio CC in the second match of the day in ECS T10 Cartaxo on Tuesday, September 22. The match will be played at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal at 3:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the MCCV vs ROS live streaming and ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details, how to watch the MCCV vs ROS live in India and where to catch MCCV vs ROS live scores.

Also Read: NWW Vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy Live

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: MCCV vs ROS live streaming and preview 

Both the teams had an indifferent start to their campaign on the opening day. ROS won their opening match against Royal CC Lisbon but lost to Alvalade CC by 6 wickets. On the other hand, MCCV played only match and won it comfortably. Expect the MCCV vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo match to be an exciting contest.

Also read: MCCV Vs ROS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Live

MCCV vs ROS live streaming: MCCV vs ROS live in India &  ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the ECS T10 Cartaxo match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the MCCV vs ROS live in India can log onto the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MCCV vs ROS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket Twitter page. 

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 4 Rajasthan Vs Chennai Prediction, H2H And Players To Watch Out For

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: Pitch and weather report ahead of MCCV vs ROS live streaming 

As per AccuWeather, the condition will be mostly cloudy with the storm expected ahead of the start of the match. There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match. The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground looks balanced and will be helpful for both the bowlers and batsmen. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Has 5-word Response To Bangalore's Stunning Win Over Hyderabad; Watch Video

MCCV vs ROS live streaming: Squad list 

MCCV vs ROS live streaming: MCCV squad

Shan Asus, Khurram Shahzad, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Syed Ali, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaid, Syed Maisam and Yasir Sabir.

MCCV vs ROS live streaming: ROS squad

Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Dream11 IPL 2020: Top T20 records at Rajasthan vs Chennai venue, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

5 mins ago

Devdutt Padikkal has special message for Bangalore fans after win vs Hyderabad: Watch

9 mins ago

Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 4 Rajasthan vs Chennai prediction, H2H and players to watch out for

30 mins ago

When Yuvraj Singh slammed 30-ball 70 against Australia on Sep 22, 2007; watch video

52 mins ago

MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo live

52 mins ago

Virat Kohli has 5-word response to Bangalore's stunning win over Hyderabad; watch video

59 mins ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS