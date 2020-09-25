ECS T10 Cartaxo MCCV Vs ROS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Malo CC Vilamoura and Rossio CC are set to face each other in the first semi-final in the ECS T10 Cartaxo on Friday, September 25. The match will be played at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MCCV vs ROS live streaming and ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details, how to watch MCCV vs ROS live in India and where to catch MCCV vs ROS live scores.

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: MCCV vs ROS live streaming and preview

The MCCV vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo match will be a closely contested affair. Malo CC Vilamoura currently find themselves at the top of the league standings, having taken eight points from five games. Rossio CC, on the other hand, finished the league round in fourth place, with six points from five games.

MCCV vs ROS live streaming: MCCV vs ROS live in India & ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details

The live telecast of the ECS T10 Cartaxo match, will not be shown on TV for cricket fans in India. However, fans who wish to watch MCCV vs ROS live in India can log onto the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MCCV vs ROS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: Pitch and weather report ahead of MCCV vs ROS live streaming

As per AccuWeather, while the weather will be overcast, there is no chance of rain during the clash. The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground looks set to favour the bowlers, with fast bowlers particularly enjoying the conditions. According to FanCode, the average score on the wicket is 96 runs. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first and make full use of weather conditions, with the average temperature during the match around 14 degrees celsius.

MCCV vs ROS live streaming: Squad list

MCCV vs ROS live streaming: MCCV squad

Shan Asus, Khurram Shahzad, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Syed Ali, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaid, Syed Maisam and Yasir Sabir.

MCCV vs ROS live streaming: ROS squad

Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.

