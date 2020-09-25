ECS T10 Cartaxo OEI Vs ALV Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Oeiras CC and Alvalade CC are set to face each other in the second semi-final in the ECS T10 Cartaxo on Friday, September 25. The match will be played at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the OEI vs ALV live streaming and ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details, how to watch OEI vs ALV live in India and where to catch OEI vs ALV live scores.
The OEI vs ALV ECS T10 Cartaxo match is set to be a hotly contested fixture. Oeiras CC finished the league round at second place, with six points from five games. Alvalade CC, on the other hand, finished third in the league, with six points from five games as well. Alvalade CC finished below Oeiras CC courtesy of their lower Net Run Rate (NRR).
Indian viewers will not be able to watch the match live on television, with no telecast available for the match. However, fans who wish to watch OEI vs ALV live in India can log onto the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For OEI vs ALV live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.
As per AccuWeather, while broken clouds will be present during the match, there is no chance of rain during the clash. The average temperature during the game will be around 16 degrees Celsius. The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground looks set to favour the bowlers, with fast bowlers particularly enjoying the conditions. According to FanCode, the average score on the wicket is 89 runs. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first and make full use of weather conditions.
Salman Ahmed, Paolo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Michael Harris, Fakhrul Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvkumar Mistri, Druvilkumar Mistri and Sunil Surendra.
Rana Saad Javed Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Davinder Singh, andGursewak Singh Gavy, Amit Datta, Arslan Nawaz, Rao Muhammad Imran, Kazim Ahmad, Amir Dar, Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Zohaib Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Parveen Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman, Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Waqar Sarfaraz and Waqas Jahangir.
