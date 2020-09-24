ECS T10 Cartaxo OEI Vs RCCL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Oeiras CC will go head to head with Royal CC Lisbon in the second match of the day in ECS T10 Cartaxo on Thursday, September 24. The match will be played at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the OEI vs RCCL live streaming and ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details, how to watch OEI vs RCCL live in India and where to catch OEI vs RCCL live scores.

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: OEI vs RCCL live streaming info and preview

Both the teams have had vastly different campaigns. One team is on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stage, while the other can bid goodbye to their qualification chances for now. Despite losing their last match courtesy of the Golden Ball rule, OEI are very much in contention to qualify for the knockout stage and a win in this match will get them closer. On the other hand, RCCL won their first match on Wednesday, however, their chances of qualifying to the knockout stage look slim.

OEI vs RCCL live streaming: OEI vs RCCL live in India & ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details

The live telecast of the ECS T10 Cartaxo match will not be available for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch OEI vs RCCL live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For OEI vs RCCL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: Pitch and weather report ahead of OEI vs RCCL live streaming

As per AccuWeather, there will be some interruption from rain which could delay the start of the match. The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground looks balanced and will be helpful for both the bowlers and batsmen. However, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first if the match gets underway.

OEI vs RCCL live streaming: Squad list

OEI vs RCCL live streaming: OEI squad

Salman Ahmed, Paolo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Michael Harris, Fakhrul Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvkumar Mistri, Druvilkumar Mistri and Sunil Surendra.

OEI vs RCCL live streaming: RCCL squad

ArpitKumar Yadav, Muhammad Irfan, Mandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Manjeet Singh, Parveen Singh, Kawaljit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Sukhwinder Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Gurmail Singh, Dilraj Singh, Manjeet Singh Maan, Rashpal Singh, Onkar Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Narinder Gautam, Amarjeet Singh, Raju Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

