ECS T10 Cartaxo RCCL Vs MCCV Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The Royal Cricket Club Lisbon (RCCL) will take on Malo Cricket Club Vilamoura (MCCV) in Game 12 of the T10 European Cricket Series, Cartaaxo on September 23. The RCCL vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST from the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal. Here are the RCCL vs MCCV live streaming details, RCCL vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo pitch report and weather forecast and the RCCL vs MCCV match preview.

ECS T10 Cartaxo RCCl vs MCCV: Match Preview

The Royal Cricket Club Lisbon, currently at the last place of the table, have not won any of their matches so far. They will take on table toppers Malo Cricket Club Vilamoura in their second match on Wednesday. Royal Cricket Club Lisbon will play Alvalade Cricket Club in the first fixture. Malo Cricket Club Vilamoura have won all their games so far and will look to win their fourth game on the trot.

ECS T10 Cartaxo RCCl vs MCCV: Weather forecast

The weather forecast for the RCCL vs MCCV ECS T10 game at Cartaxo is partly cloudy with high chances of rain and thunderstorms. According to Accuweather, the humidity will be 94%. The maximum temperature will be 25°C while the minimum temperature will be 18°C. The match is not likely to be affected by the thunderstorms forecast for earlier in the day.

ECS T10 Cartaxo RCCl vs MCCV: Pitch Report

While the match is not expected to be held up by rain, the pitch and the outfield can be expected to be wet due to the predicted rainfall. The high humidity will also affect the bowlers and work in their favour. So far, the highest score on the ground in the tournament has been 134 by the Oeiras Cricket Club.

ECS T10 Cartaxo RCCL vs MCCV live streaming details

The RCCL vs MCCV match will not be televised for Indian audiences. The ECS T10 Cartaxo RCCL vs MCCV live streaming will not be available in India. Fans can, however, follow the RCCL vs MCCV live scores on FanCode, a Dream Sports owned sports app. The RCCL vs MCCV live scores can also be followed live on the European Cricket social media handles.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter