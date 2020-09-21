ECS T10 Cartaxo ROS Vs RCCL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Rossio CC are all set to take on Royal CC Lisbon in the second match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo which will be played on Monday, September 21. The live streaming will begin at 3:00 pm IST and the match will be played at Cartaxo Cricket Ground. Here is a look at the ROS vs RCCL live streaming and ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details, how to watch the ROS vs RCCL live in India and where to catch ROS vs RCCL live scores.

Also Read: ALV Vs MCCV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: ROS vs RCCL live streaming and preview

This will be the first match for both the teams in the competition and they will look to get off to a winning start. It's difficult to predict a winner in this match but an exciting contest is expected. A total of 20 matches will be played in the competition with 15 matches in the group stage and five knockout matches.

Also Read: ECS T10 Cartaxo ALV Vs MCCV Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Each team will play against the other five teams once in the group stage. The top four teams will then come up against each other in the semis while the bottom two teams will play in the Shield final. The second and third-placed teams will take on each other in the Bronze Final. The winners of the semis will face each other for one prize - the ECS Cartaxo trophy.

Also Read: ROS Vs RCCL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

ROS vs RCCL live streaming: ROS vs RCCL live in India & ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the ECS T10 Cartaxo match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ROS vs RCCL live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For ROS vs RCCL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 3 Hyderabad Vs Bangalore Live Streaming, Fantasy Picks & Preview

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: Pitch and weather report

As per AccuWeather, there will be cloud cover during the match but there is no news about rain interruptions during the clash. The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground looks balanced and will be helpful for both the bowlers and the batsmen. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

ROS vs RCCL live streaming: Squad list

ROS vs RCCL live streaming: ROS squad

Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.

ROS vs RCCL live streaming: RCCL squad

ArpitKumar Yadav, Muhammad Irfan, Mandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Manjeet Singh, Parveen Singh, Kawaljit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Sukhwinder Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Gurmail Singh, Dilraj Singh, Manjeet Singh Maan, Rashpal Singh, Onkar Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Narinder Gautam, Amarjeet Singh, Raju Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter