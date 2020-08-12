ECS T10 Dresden BECC Vs BSVB Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The winless Berlin Eagles CC (BECC) will lock horns with BSV Britannia (BSVB) in a league match in the ECS T10 Dresden Tournament on Wednesday, August 12. The BECC vs BSVB contest will be played at the Ostrapark Cricket Ground in Germany. Here are the BECC vs BSVB live streaming details, ECS T10 Dresden live streaming info, how to watch BECC vs BSVB live in India and where to catch the ECS T10 Dresden Bash live scores.

BECC vs BSVB live streaming: BECC vs BSVB ECS T10 Dresden preview

Berlin Eagles CC's campaign in the tournament has been disastrous so far, with the Eagles suffering losses in all the matches they have featured in. Despite the series of early setbacks, BSVB will be looking to bounce back and win the match to get their campaign back on track. BSV Britannia have not played a match yet and the team will fancy their chances of winning the match following a litany of poor performances from Berlin so far

BECC vs BSVB live streaming: BECC vs BSVB weather and pitch report

No rain is expected during the match and since the match will be played on artificial turf, small boundaries will be a cause of concern for the bowlers. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first and take advantage of the shorter boundaries.

BECC vs BSVB live scores: BECC vs BSVB live in India and ECS T10 Dresden live streaming

The TV broadcast of BECC vs BSVB live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy BECC vs BSVB live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Dresden live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For ECS T10 Dresden Bash live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page. Fans can also enjoy the BECC vs BSVB live streaming on European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.

ECS T10 Dresden BECC vs BSVB live streaming: Squads for BECC vs BSVB contest

BECC vs BSVB live streaming: BECC squad

Chamila Bandara, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Kashif Mahmood, Zahid Mahmood, Arasalan Khan, Reuben Davies, Younis Ahmadzai, Nouman Stanikzai, Naseer Hamed, Zeeshan Sahi, Mohammad Shinwari, Aslamkhan Zadran, Farhad Shinwari, Ali Abbas, Karan Singh, Arshad Tauseef, Omkar Patil, Mudassir Bacha, Saad Javed, Karan Singh, Habibullah Safi, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Usman Hadi.

BECC vs BSVB live streaming: BSVB squad

Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Shubham Patil, Raza Afaq, Saad Ali Jan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kumar Shouradhya, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET)