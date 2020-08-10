ECS T10 Dresden RCD Vs USGC Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

RC Dresden (RCD) will play against USG Chemnitz (USGC) in the opening match of the ECS T10 Dresden Tournament on Monday, August 10. The RCD vs USGC live match will be played at the Ostrapark cricket ground.in Germany. Here are the RCD vs USGC live streaming details, ECS T10 Dresden live streaming, RCD vs USGC live in India and where to catch the ECS T10 Dresden Bash live scores.

RCD vs USGC live streaming: About ECS T10 Dresden

The week-long tournament begins on Monday, August 10, with the final scheduled to take place on Friday, August 14. There are only 5 teams taking part in the tournament that are RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles CC. Each team will have 8 matches in their hand to prove their worth and climb up the points table and secure a place in the playoffs.

RCD vs USGC live streaming: RCD vs USGC weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather during the RCD vs USGC live match things are not looking good with 80% chances of rainfall, the match is likely to have rain delays. Coming to the pitch, the match would be played on artificial turf and small boundaries would be a cause of concern for the bowlers. So the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

RCD vs USGC live scores: RCD vs USGC live in India and ECS T10 Dresden live streaming

The TV broadcatt of RCD vs USGC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the RCD vs USGC live streaming of the ECS T10 Dresden Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the RCD vs USGC live match. The ECS T10 Dresden live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For ECS T10 Dresden live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page. Fans can also enjoy the RCD vs USGC live streaming on the European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.

RCD vs USGC live streaming: Squads for the ECS T10 Dresden RCD vs USGC game

ECS T10 Dresden RCD vs USGC: RCD squad

Mohammed Nizamul Islam, Ashwin Prakash, Aniruddh Das, Azam Ali Rajput, Sandeep Kamboj, Gulzar Rasool, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Ali Haider, Rahul Grover, Shahrukh Khan, Syed Waqar Hussain, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Waqas Khalil, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Azam Ali Rajput, Dipankar Mukherjee, Vivek Nandkumar, Ganesh Patil, Mujib Alrahman, Himanshu Bharadwaj, Jobin Varghese, Belal Zadran, Nilkantha Sahoo, Waris Taghr, Kapil Chandani, Almas Tariq, Norullah Salarzai, Md Uzzal Hossain.

ECS T10 Dresden RCD vs USGC: USGC squad

Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Karthikeyan Manga, Naga Pawankumar, Sahith Reddy, Abdul Bashir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Anathu Ajikumar, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Gopinath Manoharan, Vishnu Srinivasan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Ravi Prakash Singh, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Saeedullah Amarkhel, Varun Sorganvi, Mohammad Rubel, Zakki Rezai, Balaji Venkatraj, Anand Vijayalakshmi.

(COVER IMAGE: DRESDEN CRICKET/ TWITTER)