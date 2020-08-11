ECS T10 Dresden RCD Vs BECC Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

RC Dresden (RCD) will lock horns with Berlin Eagles CC (BECC) in a league match in the ECS T10 Dresden Tournament on Tuesday, August 11. The RCD vs BECC contest will be played at the Ostrapark Cricket Ground in Germany. Here are the RCD vs BECC live streaming details, ECS T10 Dresden live streaming info, how to watch RCD vs USGC live in India and where to catch the ECS T10 Dresden Bash live scores.

RCD vs BECC live streaming: About ECS T10 Dresden

The five-day tournament began on Monday, August 10, with the final scheduled to take place on Friday, August 14. There are only 5 teams taking part in the tournament that are - RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles CC. Each team will have 8 matches to prove their worth and climb up the points table to secure a place in the playoffs.

RCD vs BECC live streaming: RCD vs BECC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather will be sunny during the initial stages, but there are chances of rainfall as the match progresses. Coming to the pitch, the match will be played on artificial turf and small boundaries will be a cause of concern for the bowlers. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

RCD vs BECC live scores: RCD vs BECC live in India and ECS T10 Dresden live streaming

The TV broadcast of RCD vs USGC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy RCD vs BECC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Dresden live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For ECS T10 Dresden live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page. Fans can also enjoy the RCD vs BECC live streaming on European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.

ECS T10 Dresden RCD vs BECC live streaming: Squads for RCD vs BECC contest

RCD vs BECC live streaming: RCD squad

Himanshu Bhardwaj, Ashwin Prakash, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Sandeep Kamboj, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Syed Waqar, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Almas Tariq, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool and Kapil Chandnani.

RCD vs BECC live streaming: BECC squad

Reuben Davies, Chamila Bandara, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Arasalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Naseer Hamed, Zeeshan Sahi, Mohammad Shinwari, Nouman Stanikzai, Aslamkhan Zadran, Ali Abbas, Karan Singh, Arshad Tauseef, Omkar Patil, Mudassir Bacha, Saad Javed, Karan Singh, Habibullah Safi, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Usman Hadi.

(COVER IMAGE: DRESDEN CRICKET / TWITTER)