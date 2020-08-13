ECS T10 Dresden USGC Vs BSVB Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

USG Chemnitz (USGC) are all set to go head to head against BSV Britannia (BSVB) in a league match in the ECS T10 Dresden Tournament on Thursday, August 13. The USGC vs BSVB contest will be played at the Ostrapark Cricket Ground in Germany. Here are the USGC vs BSVB live streaming details, ECS T10 Dresden live streaming info, how to watch USGC vs BSVB live in India and where to catch the ECS T10 Dresden Bash live scores.

Also Read: Kent Batsman Dropped From Team For Taking Selfie After Scoring Record 238* In County Game

USGC vs BSVB live streaming: USGC vs BSVB ECS T10 Dresden preview

USG Chemnitz have played six matches so far, picking up just two wins. The team will look to put in a solid effort in their two remaining preliminary matches on Thursday and both will be against BSV Britannia. On the other hand, BSVB are second in the standings and will look to beat their opponents in both the matches to confirm their place in the knockout stage.

Also Read: Stuart Broad Becomes 2nd Cricketer To Be Punished By Father After Kenya's Hitesh Modi

USGC vs BSVB live streaming: USGC vs BSVB weather and pitch report

The skies will remain clear during the entire match while the pitch will continue to assist bowlers who have enjoyed bowling on this track at Dresden. The team winning the toss will likely look to bowl first with 79 being a par score in the 1st innings.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Shares Photo Of Baby Boy Holding His Finger, Calls Him His 'blessing'

USGC vs BSVB live scores: USGC vs BSVB live in India and ECS T10 Dresden live streaming

The TV broadcast of USGC vs BSVB live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy USGC vs BSVB live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Dresden live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For ECS T10 Dresden Bash live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page. Fans can also enjoy the USGC vs BSVB live streaming on European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.

Also Read: Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez Breaches Biosecurity Protocol In England, Visits Golf Course

ECS T10 Dresden USGC vs BSVB live streaming: Squads for USGC vs BSVB contest

USGC vs BSVB live streaming: USGC squad

Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Karthikeyan Manga, Naga Pawankumar, Sahith Reddy, Abdul Basir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Anathu Ajikumar, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Gopinath Manoharan, Vishnu Srinivasan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Ravi Prakash Singh, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Saeedullah Amarkhel, Varun Sorganvi, Mohammad Rubel, Zakki Rezai, Balaji Venkatraj, Anand Vijayalakshmi.

USGC vs BSVB live streaming: BSBV squad

Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Shubham Patil, Raza Afaq, Saad Ali Jan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kumar Shouradhya, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das.

(Image credits: European Cricket)