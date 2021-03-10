ECS T10 Event Sees Indian-origin Batsman Run Four After Comedy Of Errors In Field: WATCH

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recently reacted to a hilarious incident from a last year’s European Cricket game. Taking to Twitter, the legendary cricketer shared a video featuring a comedy of errors as the two batsmen at the crease ran four runs off the same delivery. The match in contention was a European Cricket Series T10 game between the Stockholm Super Kings and the Varmdo Cricket Club at Stockholm back in July 2020.

Harbhajan Singh laughs at a hilarious run-out missed opportunity amidst ECS T10 Barcelona 2021

On Wednesday, March 10, Harbhajan Singh reacted to a 24-second video on Twitter. In the video, a Stockholm Super Kings batsman named Bhargav Mahesh can be seen mistiming a pull shot. The ball went up in the air only to get dropped by Varmdo Cricket Club’s wicketkeeper. The keeper also missed an easy run-out chance in the same delivery and the batsmen scampered back for an extra run off overthrows.

Remarkably, the fielding team committed another overthrow to miss one more easy run-out opportunity. The two batsmen completed four runs without clearing the boundary to cap-off a hilarious display of several fielding blunders in a space of seconds.

Without writing any words, Harbhajan Singh simply posted a bundle of laughing emojis to the archived video. Here is a look at Singh’s reaction to the video of the two batsmen as they ride their luck en route to scoring four runs for their side.

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 schedule and other updates

The European Cricket Series is now going ahead with its Barcelona segment, i.e. with the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 season. As of today, around 117 matches have been played out in the tournament which is set to feature a total of 122 league games. According to the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 schedule, the knockouts and the final will be organised on Friday, March 12.

ECS T10 Barcelona points table

A total of 24 teams are participating in the competition. The participants are divided into four groups of six teams each. For a complete look at the updated ECS T10 Barcelona points table as well as the schedule for the remaining games, click here.

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 live streaming is available on the Dream Sports-owned Fancode app and website.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter