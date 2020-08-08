ECS T10 Finland EB Vs GHM Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Empire Blades will square off against Greater Helsinki Morkhors in the ECS T10 Finland tournament which kicks off on Saturday. The ten-over format match will be played on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Here is the EB vs GHM live streaming, EB vs GHM live scores details and ECS T10 Finland live in India details.

Also Read | 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand moved to 2022

ECS T10 Finland live in India: EB vs GHM live streaming, live scores

The broadcast for the Empire Blades vs Greater Helsinki Morkhors match will not be available in India. However, the EB vs GHM live streaming will be available on the official YouTube channel of European Cricket Network worldwide as well as FanCode in India. Here are the other EB vs GHM live streaming details:

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

EB vs GHM live streaming date: Saturday, August 8, 2020

EB vs GHM live streaming time: 1.30 PM IST

Also Read | Madan Lal slams Pak cricketers for claiming T20 WC was postponed to make way for IPL

ECS T10 Finland live in India: EB vs GHM live streaming and preview

Cricket fans📣 Welcome to enjoy European Cricket Series tournament live at Kerava National Cricket Grounds, 8th and 9th of August, from 11 AM. Teams playing Ten10 format are Helsinki CC, Empire CC, SKK and Greater Helsinki CC. Games are also streamed via @EuropeanCricket 🏏🇫🇮👏 pic.twitter.com/eopM7T5fcC — Cricket Finland (@CricketFinland) July 31, 2020

The new T10 format revolving around European Cricket Series is back in Finland, with the first game slated between Empire Blades and Greater Helsinki Morkhors. The weekend will see off eight fixtures, with Empire Blades facing Greater Helsinki Morkhors for the very first time. The two teams have added some new players who have a decent experience in the ten-over format ahead of the campaign.

ECS T10 Finland: EB vs GHM live streaming and team news

Empire Blades: Jonathan Scamans, Bhupesh Khoda, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Amjad Sher, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Ravi Kumar, Mahesh Tambe, Muhammad Imran, Hemananthan Kumar, Raaz Muhammad, Kushagra Bhatnagar.

Greater Helsinki Morkhors: hulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Hamzah Mukhtar, Ali Waris, Kashif Muhammad, Sohail Amin.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh opens up about only cricket regret and it involves 1st captain Sourav Ganguly

EB vs GHM live streaming: ECS T10 Finland pitch and weather report

Weather updates suggest that the sky will be clear. The weather is expected to be pleasant throughout the day, as suggested by Accuweather. 80 runs is the average score on the Kerava National Cricket Ground for a T10 format, and pitch report suggests that the bowlers hope to gain benefit.

Also Read | Bihar cricket mess: Players yet to get TA/DA & match fees, Verma writes to Shah

Image courtesy: ECS Cricket Twitter