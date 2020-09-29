ECS T10 Frankfurt DCC Vs TUH Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Darmstadt CC are set to battle it out with Turk FC Hattersheim am Main in the league match of the day in ECS T10 Frankfurt on Tuesday, September 29. The match will be played at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the DCC vs TUH live streaming and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details, how to watch DCC vs TUH live in India and where to catch DCC vs TUH live scores.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: DCC vs TUH live streaming info and preview

This match is crucial for both the teams as they look to move up the points table. While DCC are second from bottom, TUH are second in the table. A win for DCC will take them off the bottom, while TUH have the opportunity to take the top position for a while if other results go in their favour.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Pitch report ahead of DCC vs TUH live streaming

It is set to be a rainy day in Frankfurt with 70% chances of rain. Due to rain, there are chances that this contest could be a shortened one or it may even be washed out. Temperature-wise, it's set to be a breezy day with temperatures hovering between 9-16°C.

The pitch at Frankfurt looks balanced and the average score at this strip is about 109. However, with rain playing spoilsport during the match, there are chances that the team winning the toss will be looking to bowl first as the pitch favours pacers a bit more than spinners.

FCC vs SGH live streaming: DCC vs TUH live in India & ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the ECS T10 Frankfurt match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch DCC vs TUH live in India and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For DCC vs TUH live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter

