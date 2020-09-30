ECS T10 Frankfurt FGB Vs FCD Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

FC Germania Bieber are set to battle it out with FCA04 Darmstadt in the ECS T10 Frankfurt game on Wednesday, September 30. The match will be played in Frankfurt at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the FGB vs FCD live streaming and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details, how to watch the FGB vs FCD live in India and where to catch FGB vs FCD live scores.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: FGB vs FCD live streaming and preview

This will be the second match of the day for FCD, while FGB will be playing their first match of the tournament. Both the teams will be eyeing for a win in the contest as they look to keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockout stage. With some good players in both the sides, fans could be treated to an exciting contest on Wednesday.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Weather report ahead of FGB vs FCD live streaming

Speaking about the weather, there will be cloud cover in Frankfurt with chances of rain being very less. The temperature will hover between 10-18 degrees Celsius. With rains staying away from the match, both teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs in the upcoming clash.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Pitch report ahead of FGB vs FCD live streaming

Speaking about the pitch, it looked balanced and the batsmen will love to bat on the pitch. However, with the cloud cover during the match, the pitch could favour pacers a bit more than spinners, making bowling first a better option after winning the toss.

FGB vs FCD live streaming: FGB vs FCD live in India & ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the ECS T10 Frankfurt match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FGB vs FCD live in India and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For FGB vs FCD live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

