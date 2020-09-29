ECS T10 Frankfurt TUH Vs TCP Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main are set to battle it out with TSV Cricket Pfungstadt in the first match of the day in ECS T10 Frankfurt on Tuesday, September 28. The match will be played at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the TUH vs TCP live streaming and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details, how to watch TUH vs TCP live in India and where to catch TUH vs TCP live scores.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: TUH vs TCP live streaming info and preview

The match will be crucial for two bottom-placed teams as a win will help them climb up the points table. While TUH ave already registered a win, TCP are yet to win a single match and will be itching to get off the mark in the tournament. Expect both the teams to field their strongest lineups.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Weather report ahead of TUH vs TCP live streaming

According to Accuweather, the weather conditions will be cloudy during the match with some gusty winds. While there are no chances of rain, the air will be cool and the temperature will hover between 9-16°C. If the weather conditions stay normal, both teams are likely to get a chance to play their full overs.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Pitch report ahead of TUH vs TCP live streaming

The pitch looks balanced and the wicket could become slow on Day 2. However, the team winning the toss will be looking to bowl first and make use of overhead conditions. Teams batting first have won 8 of the 15 matches, while the chasing sides have triumphed 7 times.

TUH vs TCP live streaming: TUH vs TCP live in India & ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the ECS T10 Frankfurt match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch TUH vs TCP live in India and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For TUH vs TCP live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

