ECS T10 Gothenburg JKP Vs HSG Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Jonkoping CA will take on Hisingen CC in the final match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament on Tuesday, July 14. The JKP vs KSG live match will be played at the Kviberg in Gothenburg. Here are the JKP vs HSG live streaming details, JKP vs HSG live telecast in India details, JKP vs HSG live match details and where to catch the JKP vs HSG live scores.

JKP vs HSG live streaming: JKP vs HSG weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there are chances of rain during the JKP vs HSG live match. Coming to the pitch, the seamers will get some movement with the new ball on the 22-yard strip, but once the ball gets old, expect deliveries to come on to the bat nicely. The team winning the toss will be looking to chase due to the rain threat.

JKP vs HSG live scores: JKP vs HSG live telecast in India and JKP vs HSG live streaming details

The JKP vs HSG live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the JKP vs HSG live streaming of the ECS T10 Gothenburg by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the JKP vs HSG live match. The ECS T10 Gothenburg, JKP vs HSG live streaming will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

JKP vs HSG ECS T10 Gothenburg, JKP vs HSG live scores: Squad updates

JKP vs HSG ECS T10 Gothenburg, JKP vs HSG live scores: Squad updates: JKP

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

JKP vs HSG ECS T10 Gothenburg, JKP vs HSG live scores: Squad updates: HSG

Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen Kumar, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawan Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka and Mohit Dhir

