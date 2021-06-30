ECS T10 Hungary 2021 BLB Vs ROT Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Match 10 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between the Blinders Blizzards and Royal Tigers at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2.30 PM IST) on Wednesday, June 30. Here are our BLB vs ROT live streaming details, BLB vs ROT pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Hungary 2021 live in India and where to catch the BLB vs ROT live scores.

Preview: BLB vs ROT ECS T10 Hungary

Blinders Blizzards, after four matches, are currently at the bottom of the points table. The team has one win and three losses to date and will take on defending champions Royal Tigers in the upcoming double fixture. They faced Cobra Cricket Club in their last two fixtures and in that, the team won the first match by 1 run in a nail-biting contest, while in the second match, Cobra beat Blizzards by 7 wickets.

🇭🇺🏏Batsmen hungry for runs in Hungary!🏏🇭🇺



Follow Day 3 LIVE on our Facebook & YouTube page and@Dream11 & @FanCode in India! @hungary4cricket



1000 LIVE matches this year! WELCOME TO #ECS21 pic.twitter.com/NSfkJHywZJ — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 30, 2021



Royal Tigers, on the other hand, are a place above them with one win and one loss from two matches played so far. They played their last fixture against United Csalad in which they won the first match by 44 runs, however, Csalad came back strong in the second match to beat the Tigers by 33 runs. This match should be a good contest to watch as both teams eye for victory.

BLB vs ROT weather report and pitch report

Coming to the pitch for the BLB vs ROT match, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

There will be intermittent clod cover during the match with no chance of rain as the match progresses With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs.

BLB vs ROT live streaming and BLB vs ROT live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Hungary 2021 live in India and the BLB vs ROT live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BLB vs ROT live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For BLB vs ROT live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. Coming to the BLB vs ROT prediction, ROT would come out on top in this contest.

Image: FanCode