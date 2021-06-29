ECS T10 Hungary 2021 COB Vs BLB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report And Preview

Match 7 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between the Cobra Cricket Club and the Blinders Blizzards at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 29. Here are our COB vs BLB live streaming details, COB vs BLB pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Hungary 2021 live in India and where to catch the COB vs BLB live scores.

Preview: COB vs BLB ECS T10 Hungary

Cobra Cricket Club (CCC) will look to go one better compared to last season where they finished as runners up after losing the finals to the Royal Tigers. CCC have the most experienced squad in the tournament, with an average age of 35. The skipper of the team Jogi Sehgal is also having experience under his belt, having played at a decent level in top-flight cricket in the USA. The team will look to make a winning start against the winless Blinders Blizzards.

Blinders Blizzards, on the other hand, did not make a good start to the tournament, having lost their first 2 matches to the Budapest Blinders on Day 1 of the tournament. The team were beaten by 19 runs and 8 wickets respectively. The Blizzards will be desperate to win the match and get their season back on track.

But they have a tall ask in their hands against last edition's runners up. This should be a cracking contest to watch. Coming to the tournament, five teams will be taking part in the tournament and will play 24 matches in a span of 6 days. The teams taking part in the tournament are Royal Tigers, Cobra CC, United Csalad, Budapest Blinders and Blinders Blizzards.

COB vs BLB pitch report and weather report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

The condition swill be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. Both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play their full quota of overs.

COB vs BLB live streaming and COB vs BLB live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Hungary 2021 live in India and the COB vs BLB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The COB vs BLB live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For COB vs BLB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. Coming to the COB vs BLB prediction, COB would come out on top in this contest.

Image: FanCode