ECS T10 Hungary 2021 UCB Vs BUB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

Match 5 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between the United Csalad and the Budapest Blinders at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 29. Here are our UCB vs BUB live streaming details, UCB vs BUB pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Hungary 2021 live in India and where to catch the UCB vs BUB live scores.

Preview: UCB vs BUB ECS T10 Hungary

Both the teams have made a good start to their campaign on Day 1 and will look to keep the momentum going on Day 2. United Csalad are third on the points table after playing 2 matches. They faced Royal Tigers in the two matches and went onto win and lose one match from two matches. The team lost the first match by 44 runs. However, in the second match, Csalad bounced back to beat the Tigers by 33 runs. They will be carrying this confidence and look to upset current table-toppers Budapest Blinders in the upcoming fixtures.

Budapest Blinders, led by Steffan Gooch, has made a strong start to the tournament, winning both their fixtures on Day 1. The team took on Blinders Blizzards and went onto beat them by 19 runs and 8 wickets respectively. With a chance of keeping their unbeaten run intact, the Blinders will not settle for anything less than a win. This should be a good contest to watch.

UCB vs BUB weather report and pitch report

Coming to the pitch for the UCB vs BUB match the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

The conditions will be mostly sunny during the match however there will be cloud cover as the match progresses With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs.

UCB vs BUB live streaming and UCB vs BUB live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Hungary 2021 live in India and the UCB vs BUB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The UCB vs BUB live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For UCB vs BUB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. Coming to the UCB vs BUB prediction, BUB would come out on top in this contest.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube