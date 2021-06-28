ECS T10 Hungary ROT Vs UCB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Match 3 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between the Royal Tigers and the United Csalad at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, June 28. Here are our ROT vs UCB live streaming details, ROT vs UCB pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Hungary 2021 live in India and where to catch the ROT vs UCB live scores.

Preview: ROT vs UCB ECS T10 Hungary 2021

Royal Tigers are the defending champions and have a very strong team on paper as they look to defend their title. Looking at their past achievements the team has won the Hungarian championship seven times and after winning the European Cricket Series Hungary last season they are favourites to retain the crown. The defending champions will be out to make a statement right from match 1 of the tournament.

United Csalad, on the other hand, are making their debut in the tournament and will be eager to make an impact when they face defending champions in a doubleheader. Coming to the tournament five teams will be taking part in the tournament and will play 24 matches in a span of 6 days. The teams taking part in the tournament are Royal Tigers, Cobra CC, United Csalad, Budapest Blinders, Blinders Blizzards.



ROT vs UCB pitch report and weather report

Coming to the ROT vs UCB pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced favouring both the bowlers and batsmen. It will be difficult to say as to who will reign supreme between the batters and bowlers. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. Coming to the weather part, the conditions will be sunny during the match with rain not expected to interrupt the match.

ROT vs UCB live streaming and ROT vs UCB live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Hungary 2021 live in India and the ROT vs UCB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The ROT vs UCB live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For ROT vs UCB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. Coming to the ROT vs UCB prediction, ROT would come out on top in this contest.

Image: European Cricket/ Youtube

Disclaimer: The ROT vs UCB prediction for ECS T10 Hungary match is made based on our analysis and does not guarantee the same result