ECS T10 Kiel 2021 MTV Vs SGH Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

MTV Stallions and SG Hameln will contest in Match 5 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 which will be played at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 1. Here are our MTV vs SGH live streaming details, MTV vs SGH pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021 live in India and where to catch the MTV vs SGH live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021 live game

MTV Stallions have made a very promising start to their campaign by winning their opening matches. They are currently second on the points table after winning both their matches on Day 1 of the tournament. They won both the matches against the First Contact by 8 wickets and 39 runs respectively. The team will look to keep their winning momentum going and win both matches. SG Hameln, on the other hand, are making their debut in the tournament and will look to make an impression by winning matches on an opening day.

Coming to the groups, Group A in the competition will witness teams like MTV Stallions, Moorburger TSV, First Contact, Kieler HTC and SG Hameln battle it out against each other. In Group B, the likes of Kummerfelder Sportverein, SC Europa, PSV Hann-Munden, VFB Fallersleben and THCC Hamburg are present. The matches should be exciting to watch as teams battle each other to take the top spot in their respective groups.

MTV vs SGH pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss would look to bat first and score runs. Coming to the weather, there will be no rain during the match despite clouds around, which is a piece of good news for both teams.

MTV vs SGH live streaming and MTV vs SGH live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021 live in India and the MTV vs SGH live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The MTV vs SGH live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For MTV vs SGH live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

