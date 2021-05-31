ECS T10 Kiel FCT Vs MTV Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

First Contact and MTV Stallions will contest in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 which will be played at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 31. Here are our FCT vs MTV live streaming details, FCT vs MTV pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021 live in India and where to catch the FCT vs MTV live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021 live game

This match is between a team that already has some ECS experience, while the other one will be looking to make a mark in their debut tournament. First Contact will be making their debut in the tournament and by making a winning start against a formidable opponent will be a confidence booster for the team. On the other hand, MTV Stallions has decent ECS experience and will be the team to beat in Group A. The team were losing finalists on home soil at ECN Hannover Hitout and secured Bronze Medal honours at Dream11 European Cricket Series Kummerfeld.

Coming to the groups, Group A in the competition will witness teams like MTV Stallions, Moorburger TSV, First Contact , Kieler HTC and SG Hameln. In Group B Kummerfelder Sportverein, SC Europa, PSV Hann-Munden, VFB Fallersleben and THCC Hamburg. The matches should be exciting to watch as teams battle each other to take the top spot in the group.

FCT vs MTV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs. Coming to the weather for the match, there will be no rain during the match which is a piece of good news for both teams.

FCT vs MTV live streaming and FCT vs MTV live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the FCT vs MTV live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The FCT vs MTV live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For FCT vs MTV live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode