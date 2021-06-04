ECS T10 Kiel KHTC Vs FCT Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

1.Kieler HTC and First Contact will contest in Match 19 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 which will be played at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 4. Here are our KHTC vs FCT live streaming details, KHTC vs FCT pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021 live in India and where to catch the KHTC vs FCT live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021

This is the second match of the day for 1.Kieler HTC after facing SG Hameln in the first match. The team will look to win both matches following a good start to the campaign. The team has managed to register just four wins from their six matches in the tournament so far. Currently, 1.Kieler HTC is placed second on the points table. They lost their last match to MTV Stallions by five wickets and will look to bounce back with a win.

First Contact will face SG Hameln in their first fixture before this fixture. The team has just one win and lost four matches in five matches played in total. They played their previous match against 1.Kieler HTC which they went onto lose by 40 runs. The team will be hoping to put the loss behind and register wins in the upcoming matches. Both teams faced each other earlier in the tournament in which 1.Kieler HTC came out victorious by 40 runs and so First Contact will look to settle the scores.

KHTC vs FCT pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs. Coming to the weather part there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match but rain will not be coming down during the match.

KHTC vs FCT live streaming and KHTC vs FCT live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021 live in India and the KHTC vs FCT live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The KHTC vs FCT live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For KHTC vs FCT live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

