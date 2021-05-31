ECS T10 Kiel KHTC Vs MTSV Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Kieler HTC and Moorburger TSV will contest in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 31. Here are our KHTC vs MTSV live streaming details, KHTC vs MTSV pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Kiel live in India and where to catch the KHTC vs MTSV live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021 live game

The first match of the tournament will witness two teams who will be making their debut in the tournament. Both teams will be involved in a doubleheader contest. Making a winning start for either of the teams in the first match will give them a psychological advantage before the second fixture. Speaking about the tournament, 10 top teams from Northern Germany will feature over 12 days in 48 T10 matches.



Coming to the groups, Group A will witness teams like MTV Stallions, Moorburger TSV, First Contact , Kieler HTC and SG Hameln in the competition. In Group B, there are the likes of Kummerfelder Sportverein, SC Europa, PSV Hann-Munden, VFB Fallersleben and THCC Hamburg. The matches should be exciting to watch as teams battle against each other to take the top spot in the groups.

KHTC vs MTSV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs. Coming to the weather for the match, there will be no rain during the match which is a piece of good news for both the teams.

KHTC vs MTSV live streaming and KHTC vs MTSV live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the KHTC vs MTSV live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The KHTC vs MTSV live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For KHTC vs MTSV live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode