ECS T10 Kiel KHTC Vs MTV Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

1.Kieler HTC and MTV Stallions will contest in Match 13 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 which will be played at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Thursday, June 3. Here are our KHTC vs MTV live streaming details, KHTC vs MTV pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021 live in India and where to catch the KHTC vs MTV live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021

1.Kieler HTC who are currently in the second spot after playing four matches to date can cut the lead on the top by winning both the matches. The team has three wins and one loss and will look to put pressure on their upcoming opponent MTV Stallions by winning the upcoming match against them. In the matches played on Wednesday, 1.Kieler HTC was beaten by SG Hameln by 8 wickets in their first match, before the team bounced back to beat the First COntact by 40 runs in their next fixture.

On the other hand, MTV Stallions will definitely start as favourites on the basis of their current form. The team is currently leading the Group A points table after making it 6 wins out of 6. Their previous matches were against Moorburger TSV which they won by 25 runs and 8 runs. They will look to continue their winning momentum and win both matches against 1.Kieler.

KHTC vs MTV pitch report and weather forecast

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs. Speaking about the weather there will be intermittent cloud cover but there will be no rain during the match.

KHTC vs MTV live streaming and KHTC vs MTV live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021 live in India and the KHTC vs MTV live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The KHTC vs MTV live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For KHTC vs MTV live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode