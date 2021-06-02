ECS T10 Kiel KHTC Vs SGH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

1.Kieler HTC and SG Hameln will contest in Match 9 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 which will be played at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, June 2. Here are our KHTC vs SGH live streaming details, KHTC vs SGH pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021 live in India and where to catch the KHTC vs SGH live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021 live game

1.Kieler HTC would love to keep their unbeaten run intact when they take on SG Hameln in the upcoming fixture. They began their campaign by winning both their opening. The team face Moorburger TSV on the opening day of the tournament and went onto win both the matches by 10 wickets and 34 runs respectively. The team will look to keep their unbeaten run intact by beating struggling side SG Hameln. On the other hand, SG Hameln are bottom of the points table after losing both their opening fixtures. They went down to MTV Stallions by 2 runs and 66 runs respectively. They will look to put the loss behind and put up a better fight against 1.Kieler HTC.

Coming to the groups Group A in the competition will witness teams like MTV Stallions, Moorburger TSV, First Contact , Kieler HTC and SG Hameln. In Group B Kummerfelder Sportverein, SC Europa, PSV Hann-Munden, VFB Fallersleben and THCC Hamburg. The matches should be exciting to watch as teams battle each other to take the top spot in the group.

KHTC vs SGH pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs. Coming to weather there will be no rain during the match despite the condition being partly cloudy.

KHTC vs SGH live streaming and KHTC vs SGH live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Kiel 2021 live in India and the KHTC vs SGH live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The KHTC vs SGH live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For KHTC vs SGH live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode