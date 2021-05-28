ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 ARS Vs BBS Live Stream, Pitch Report, Quarter-final 3 Match Preview

Aachen Rising Stars and Bonn Blue Star will contest in Match 43 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 28. Here are our ARS vs BBS live streaming details, ARS vs BBS pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the ARS vs BBS live scores.

Aachen Rising Stars had a good tournament as they finished second on the Group A points table behind tale toppers MSC Frankfurt. In 8 matches, the team won five matches and lost three. They finished their league stage fixtures by playing two matches against VFB Gelsenkirchen in which they lost the first match by 9 wickets, however, in the second match, the team bounced back to win the contest by 37 runs.



Bonn Blue Star, on the other hand, lost their final Group B fixture due to which they slipped to the third spot. In 8 matches, they had four wins and three losses while one match got abandoned. The team's previous fixture was against Dusseldorf Blackcaps in which they won the first fixture by 2 runs, while in the second match they beat their opponents by 39 runs. These two sides possess some quality firepower at the top of the order and promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather, the conditions will be sunny with no chances of rain. With no rain coming during the match, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the ARS vs BBS live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The ARS vs BBS live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For ARS vs BBS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

