ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 ARS Vs KCH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Aachen Rising Stars and Koln Challengers will contest in Match 16 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 20. Here are our ARS vs KCH live streaming details, ARS vs KCH pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the ARS vs KCH live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

Aachen Rising Stars will start as favourites in this match thanks to their performance so far. They are currently third on the points table with 6 points from 4 matches after 3 wins and 1 loss so far in the tournament. They are coming into this fixture on the back of back-to-back wins over Bayer Uerdingen Boosters. They won the matches by 9 wickets and 17 runs respectively.

Koln Challengers, on the other hand, are not having a great tournament so far and are currently winless. They are rooted to the bottom of the points table. In the last two fixtures, they were beaten by MSC Frankfurt by 8 wickets. The Aachen Rising Stars will look to win both matches and climb the points table, while Koln Challengers look to win their first match in the tournament but in order to do that they will have to play really well.

ARS vs KCH pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather for the match, there will be intermittent cloud cover with no chances of rain or thunderstorms during the match.

ARS vs KCH live streaming and ARS vs KCH live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the ARS vs KCH live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The ARS vs KCH live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For ARS vs KCH live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode