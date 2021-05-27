ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 BBS Vs DB Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bonn Blue Star and Dusseldorf Blackcaps will contest in Match 39 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 27. Here are our BBS vs DB live streaming details, BBS vs DB pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and where to catch the BBS vs DB live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

Bonn Blue Star are currently second on the points table after playing six matches in the tournament. The team has four wins and one loss while one match got abandoned. Ahead of the upcoming fixture against Dusseldorf Blackcaps, the team faced Bayer Uerdigen Wolves in two matches.

They won the first fixture by 7 wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis Method, while in the second match they beat their opponents by 8 wickets. Coming to the upcoming match, if the team wins both the fixtures on Thursday, they could see themselves at the top of the table at the end of the day. On the other hand, Dusseldorf Blackcaps are currently at the top of the points table and will look to retain the position by beating their opponents in both the matches.



BBS vs DB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Coming to the weather conditions, there will be cloud cover during the match with a chance of rain. With rain coming during the match, teams will be hoping that they get to play the full quota of overs.

BBS vs DB live streaming and BBS vs DB live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the BBS vs DB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BBS vs DB live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For BBS vs DB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode